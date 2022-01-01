Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News News People Responsible Safety Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

US DOT and FAA ask AT&T and Verizon to delay rollout of new 5G service

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
US DOT and FAA ask AT&T and Verizon to delay rollout of new 5G service
US DOT and FAA ask AT&T and Verizon to delay rollout of new 5G service
Written by Harry Johnson

According to US government officials, the towers that transmit commercial 5G signals over the C-band of the wireless spectrum may interfere with commercial aircraft signals and jeopardize the safety of passenger aircraft.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson sent a letter to the heads of AT&T and Verizon asking them to postpone the launch of the new 5G wireless service.

According to US government officials, the towers that transmit commercial 5G signals over the C-band of the wireless spectrum may interfere with commercial aircraft signals and jeopardize the safety of passenger aircraft.

US officials asked AT&T and Verizon to delay the rollout of the new 5G service for no more than two weeks as part of a “proposal as a near-term solution for advancing the co-existence of 5G deployment in the C-Band and safe flight operations.”

“We ask that your companies continue to pause introducing commercial C-Band service for an additional short period of no more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5,” the letter said.

AT&T and Verizon confirmed that they had received the letter and were reviewing it.

The news came after Airlines for America (A4A), a union whose members include American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta, asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday to postpone the deployment of the C-band spectrum planned on January 5.

“Aircraft will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for numerous flight procedures and thus will not be able to land at certain airports,” the group wrote.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment