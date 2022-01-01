How to Stop Omicron now? Only One Option Left!

Omicron is spreading like wildfire not only in the United States and Europe. Experts warn about a complete shutdown of critical infrastructure, and a crisis of never experienced proportion due to the uncontrollable spread of the Omicron variant, also known as B.1.1.529.

The Truth just revealed:

Research just concluded on December 31 and published on nature.com states the following:

The Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was initially identified in November of 2021 in South Africa and Botswana as well as in a sample from a traveler from South Africa in Hong Kong.

Since then, B.1.1.529 has been detected globally.

This variant seems to be at least equally infectious than B.1.617.2 (Delta), has already caused super spreader events, and has outcompeted Delta within weeks in several countries and metropolitan areas.

B.1.1.529 hosts an unprecedented number of mutations in its spike gene and early reports have provided evidence for extensive immune escape and reduced vaccine effectiveness.

Here, we investigated the neutralizing and binding activity of sera from convalescent, mRNA double vaccinated, mRNA boosted, convalescent double vaccinated, and convalescent boosted individuals against wild type, B.1.351 and B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 isolates.

Neutralizing activity of sera from convalescent and double vaccinated participants was undetectable to very low against B.1.1.529 while neutralizing activity of sera from individuals who had been exposed to spike three or four times was maintained, albeit at significantly reduced levels.

Binding to the B.1.1.529 receptor-binding domain (RBD) and N-terminal domain (NTD) was reduced in convalescent not vaccinated individuals but was mostly retained in vaccinated individuals.

This manuscript has been peer-reviewed and accepted for publication in Nature and is provided in this format here as a response to the exceptional public-health crisis. This accepted manuscript will continue through the processes of copy editing and formatting to the publication of a finalized version of the record on nature.com.

Please note there may be errors present in this version, which may affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply.

According to a just-released article first published on CNN International Dr. Peter English, an expert in communicable disease control in the UK, said in a statement.

A third dose of vaccine considerably improves the antibody response against Omicron infection.

According to CNN, Dr. Julian Tang of the University of Leicester, who also was not involved in the study, also said T-cell responses are important for long-term protection against severe disease.

“The bottom line is that boosting existing immunity (whether a vaccine or naturally acquired) does help to protect against infection/reinfection to some degree – as well as boosting existing T-cell responses – all of which will help to protect us against Omicron. So getting these booster doses is important – especially if you are in one of the more vulnerable groups,” Tang said