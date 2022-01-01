Why Live Video Appointments are Better for Healthcare

According to recent findings by Rock Health, “2021 marks the first year in which live video was the most used telemedicine modality.” What’s more, out of the patients polled by Rock Health, 51% confirmed they had used live video telemedicine – this represents a year-over-year jump of 8%.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of telemedicine solution Banty Inc., has been a champion of live video telemedicine for many years now. He believes this method of remote care is better for doctors and patients because:

• Face-to-face interactions can’t be beat: When a healthcare professional meets with a patient remotely, having a face-to-face appointment makes it easier to diagnose a medical matter, discuss next steps, plus provide any additional guidance and reassurance necessary. What’s more, video calls still allow for a very human interaction, one that apart from the technology and physical distance involved, is not too dissimilar from meeting at a clinic

• No more traveling: For some patients, the commute to and from a doctor’s office is enough of a deterrent to keep them from committing to necessary medical appointments. By making live video telemedicine services available at physician clinics, the number of times a patient has to travel to a doctor’s office will be cut down dramatically. While some appointments will still need to be done in-person, ones of a less critical nature can be taken care of through a virtual visit

• Video calls are very accessible: While it could take some patients time to get used to video call technology, the reality is accessing an online medical appointment is easier than ever. Banty, for instance, provides healthcare professionals and patients an optimal virtual experience via desktop or laptop computer, smartphone, and tablet. Thus, live video telemedicine appointments can be logged into from home, while on vacation, or on a lunch break

“I am a big believer in developing quality relationships with my patients. During the COVID-19 global pandemic, however, this has become difficult due to social distancing recommendations and various other health and safety protocols,” offers Dr. Tytus. “Fortunately, many of my patients have – like me – embraced virtual medical appointments. This has not just kept our relationships strong, but it has also allowed my patients to maintain their health even when in-person appointments can be harder to come by.”