Montreal Now Declares State of Emergency Due to COVID

9 mins ago
by editor
In accordance with the Civil Protection Act, Montréal’s executive committee has renewed the state of emergency for the urban agglomeration of Montréal on December 31, for a period of five days.

The local state of emergency, which was declared on December 21, 2021, grants exceptional powers to the urban agglomeration, enabling it to respond to the current pandemic across its territory. In particular, it gives the urban agglomeration the power to mobilize the necessary resources and workforce to fight COVID-19.

The urban agglomeration of Montréal continues to collaborate closely with its team of experts from its emergency response coordination centre, the regional public health department and the healthcare and social services network, in order to fight the spread of COVID-19.

