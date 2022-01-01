Betty White: Beloved Star Passes 17 Days Before 100th Birthday

Just 3 days ago on December 28, 2021, Betty White tweeted: “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow.”

Prior to that she tweeted on December 16: “I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN!” She was referencing her 100th birthday celebration on January 17, 2022, presented by Fathom Event and titled: Betty White: 100 Years Young.

Statement from the producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein issued this on their website: “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer.

“We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone.

“Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did.”

“And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.

“This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White’s amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty’s classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others.

“Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her. Plus hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bertinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt—and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to this beloved icon.”

Standing true to the Hollywood phrase – The show must go on! – and with great love and appreciation in Betty’s case.