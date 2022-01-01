French Consulate in NY Presents Now: Wines Val de Loire

Bourgueil Diptyque. Young and Flirty

Bourgueil is considered the Garden of France. Over the centuries the wines of Bourgueil have grown and the town hosts wine fairs in August, outdoor markets in the summer and the town is a mecca for hikers who walk through the vineyards, forest and parks.

2018 Domaine de la Chevalerie, Bourgueil Diptyque

Bourgueil is considered to be a wine region of historical significance and noted for its Cabernet Franc. No other grape was ever grown here although records show that grolleau in the century and some Chenin and Pineaus but were planted for private and local consumption with the major money going to Chinon or Saumur. In the 1950s the area was dominated by other products and grapes were not considered a lucrative crop. In 1937 the AOC was granted to Bourgueil for red and rose with the persuasion of local union viticoles and cooperatives.

Domaine de la Chevalerie is one of the oldest wine estates in Restigne near Bourqueil in the Loire. Pierre Caslot is a 14th generation winemaker on the estate and took over the management in the from his father in 1975. Currently his two children, Emmanuel (studied engineering) and Stephanie (an English literature major) manage the enterprise following Pierre’s biodynamic (as of 2012) philosophy on this 80-acre estate.

The wine is produced from vines located on 1-2 meters deep sand and gravel with clay soils on an old alluvial terrace close to the Loire, at the foothills of the coteau. Maceration is short, aging lasts 4-5 months and only in tanks.

At the domain the grapes are harvested by hand, carefully sorted, destemmed and vinified in tanks (cement and stainless steel). Macerations are short (up to 20 days) and the aging is done in tanks or larger used barrels, depending on the wines and lasts 4-10 months. Sulfur is used only when necessary.

Dyptique (refers to something composed of two parts, sun and soil), intermixed with clay on old alluvial terrace closers to the Loire. A bright red ruby color, the aroma suggests red currants and raspberries. The palate enjoys red fruit flavors with suggestions of bitter cherry that leads to a crisp finish. Serve it slightly chilled with goat cheese or artichokes stuffed with ham, mushrooms and herbs.

© Dr. Elinor Garely. This copyright article, including photos, may not be reproduced without written permission from the author.

Read Part 1 here: Learning about the wines of the Loire Valley on a NYC Sunday

Read Part 2 here: French Wines: The Worst Production Since 1970

Read Part 3 here: Wines – Chenin Blanc Warning: From Yummy to Yucky

Read Part 4 here: Chinon Rose: Why Does it Remain a Mystery?

#wine