Thousands of flights canceled on last day of 2021

46 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus has led to an enormous increase in coronavirus infections, forcing global airlines to cancel thousands of flights as pilots and crew have to be quarantined.

Bad weather and rampant surge in the number of new Omicron-fueled COVID-19 cases triggered thousands of flight cancellations and delays globally on the 2021’s final day.

Over 2,600 flights were canceled worldwide including over 1,200 within the United States, or entering or departing the country, according to the latest data. In all, more than 4,700 flights have been grounded over the final day of the year.

December 31 flight cancellations and delays have added to travel disruptions during the holiday week, which is commonly a peak time for air travel.

The rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus has led to an enormous increase in coronavirus infections, forcing global airlines to cancel thousands of flights as pilots and crew have to be quarantined.

Moreover, transportation agencies throughout the United States are stopping or reducing services, since most airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff, unwilling to deal with unruly passengers and are reluctant to work overtime during the holiday travel season for fear of contracting COVID-19 and despite the offers of hefty financial incentives.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

