Québec: Nighttime curfew, new restrictions start tomorrow

Québec Premier François Legault, accompanied by Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé, announced additional measures that will come into force on December 31, 2021, at 5 p.m. to curb the growth in transmission of the virus. What is more, Premier Legault appealed to all workers in the health network who have left to come back and lend a hand in the days ahead.

The number of confirmed positive cases continues to rise and a very worrisome increase in hospitalizations has been observed in the past few days. Exceptional temporary measures must be implemented to avoid further aggravating the situation in the hospitals and to limit scaling back.

The following measures are being added to those already in force:

Curfew

A curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Quebecers will, therefore, be prohibited from leaving their homes except in cases that justify travel, such as to obtain healthcare, for humanitarian reasons, or to engage in priority work. Anyone travelling during this period may have to justify such travel in relation to the allowable exceptions. Offenders will be subject to penalties ranging from $1 000 to $6 000.



Private gatherings