A New Government List of High-Risk Travel Countries

Germans love to travel, but traveling to a high-risk country means 10 days quarantine when not vaccinated and returning to Germany.

Citizens from high-risk countries have the same rules and need to provide a digital registration before entering Germany.

Currently or as of January 1, the following countries are considered high risk for Germany:

Andorra

Egypt

Ethiopia

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Burundi

Denmark

Dominica

Finland

France, including Reunion

Georgia

Greece

Haiti

Ireland

Italy

Yeman

Jordania

Cameroon

Canada

Congo

North Korea

Laos

Lebanon

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands including Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba

Norway

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal

Russia

San Marino

Switzerland

Seychelles

Slowakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sudan

Syria

Tadjikistan

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Czechia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Hungary

Venezuela

USA

Vietnam

Cyprus

The following countries are Virus Variant Countries. Even when fully vaccinated a negative test and 14-day quarantine is required to enter Germany