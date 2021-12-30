A New Government List of High-Risk Travel Countries

Germans love to travel, but traveling to a high-risk country means 10 days quarantine when not vaccinated and returning to Germany.
Citizens from high-risk countries have the same rules and need to provide a digital registration before entering Germany.
Currently or as of January 1, the following countries are considered high risk for Germany:
- Andorra
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Burundi
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Finland
- France, including Reunion
- Georgia
- Greece
- Haiti
- Ireland
- Italy
- Yeman
- Jordania
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Congo
- North Korea
- Laos
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Mexico
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands including Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba
- Norway
- Papua New Guinea
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- San Marino
- Switzerland
- Seychelles
- Slowakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sudan
- Syria
- Tadjikistan
- Tanzania
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Czechia
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
- Hungary
- Venezuela
- USA
- Vietnam
- Cyprus
The following countries are Virus Variant Countries. Even when fully vaccinated a negative test and 14-day quarantine is required to enter Germany
- Botswana
- Eswatini
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Zimbabwe
- South Africa
- UK
