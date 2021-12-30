Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Germany Breaking News News Tourism Travel Destination Update

A New Government List of High-Risk Travel Countries

47 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The New Year means for Malta, Italy and Canada to be considered high rish COVID countries for Germany.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Germans love to travel, but traveling to a high-risk country means 10 days quarantine when not vaccinated and returning to Germany.

Citizens from high-risk countries have the same rules and need to provide a digital registration before entering Germany.

Currently or as of January 1, the following countries are considered high risk for Germany:

  • Andorra
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Barbados
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Burundi
  • Denmark
  • Dominica
  • Finland
  • France, including Reunion
  • Georgia
  • Greece
  • Haiti
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Yeman
  • Jordania
  • Cameroon
  • Canada
  • Congo
  • North Korea
  • Laos
  • Lebanon
  • Libya
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Monaco
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands including Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba
  • Norway
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • San Marino
  • Switzerland
  • Seychelles
  • Slowakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sudan
  • Syria
  • Tadjikistan
  • Tanzania
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Czechia
  • Turkey
  • Turkmenistan
  • Ukraine
  • Hungary
  • Venezuela
  • USA
  • Vietnam
  • Cyprus

The following countries are Virus Variant Countries. Even when fully vaccinated a negative test and 14-day quarantine is required to enter Germany

  • Botswana
  • Eswatini
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Zimbabwe
  • South Africa
  • UK
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment