New Year’s Resolutions: How to Make Them Stick

Burnalong today released the results of a 2,500 credentialed, health and wellness instructor survey to aid their global membership base in maintaining new habits in 2022. The survey, completed in December 2021, focuses on expert advice for establishing and sustaining healthy habits for hundreds of thousands of Burnalong members, and their families, throughout their wellness journey in the new year.

Each person and new habit will require varying amounts of time in order for them to become “automatic.” Studies show a new habit can take 18 to 254 days to be established (the average rate being 66 days).

When resolutions are established without a diversity of resources to engage with (e.g. workouts, lessons, strategies), long-term support, a detailed plan, and social motivation, they tend to be abandoned. To support healthy lifestyles beyond the January push, Burnalong surveyed 2,500+ health and wellness instructors on the Burnalong platform for advice on sticking to healthy habits.

Each survey respondent has credentials and certifications in their area of expertise ranging from fitness trainers to financial consultants, nutrition to sleep specialists, physical therapists to mental health professionals, and from yoga instructors to cancer wellness experts. Burnalong instructors provided their top advice to help members start and stick to new habits. The survey results show:

• 66% of Burnalong instructors recommend starting small and manageable with your goals

• 46% suggest writing your goals down and making them visible

• 44% say you should celebrate small wins as you go, rather than waiting until the end

• 34% recommend a method called habit stacking which means you add your new habit to an existing habit–for instance:

• Meditate for 2 minutes after you pour your first cup of coffee each day

• 32% advised you commit to a “where, when, and what” schedule for consistency

• 24% said you should get a friend or family member to commit to the habit with you

• 23% suggest mentally visualizing your end goal