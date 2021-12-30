Click here if this is your press release!

Breakthrough Therapy Designation Request for Patients at Immediate Risk of COVID-19 Death

8 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

NRx Pharmaceuticals announced today that it has filed a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) request with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) focused on patients with Critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure who are at immediate risk of death despite treatment with remdesivir and other approved therapies.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

NRx filed the request after the FDA’s request for clinical data on ZYESAMI® vs. Remdesivir in these high risk patients. Prof. David Schoenfeld, one of the world’s most widely published statisticians with unique expertise in life-threatening diseases of the lung conducted the new analysis.

ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) has demonstrated a statistically significant two-fold increased odds of survival compared to placebo across all patients and hospitals studied in a randomized trial of 196 patients.  However, in 70% of patients who were already treated with Remdesivir and continued to progress despite all approved therapies, ZYESAMI has demonstrated a highly significant four-fold increased odds of survival compared to placebo at 60 days (P=.006). Moreover, those treated with ZYESAMI after Remdesivir has failed demonstrate a 3-fold increased odds of being both alive and free of respiratory failure at both 28 and 60 days, compared to placebo (P=.03).

The FDA recently declined Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for ZYESAMI and invited a new request based on new clinical evidence that aviptadil may demonstrate a significant improvement in treatment over existing therapies. Based on the FDA’s input, NRx has narrowed its BTD request to treatment of COVID-19 respiratory failure in patients who progress despite treatment with remdesivir and other approved therapies.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment