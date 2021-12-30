Future of Sleep Technology with a Smart Bed

Ergomotion launched state-of-the-art, premier Non-contact Health Sensors on display in-person and virtually at Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) CES 2022 Show at Booth #8519. These sensors monitor subtle body movements while users sleep. Sensors efficiently and non-invasively capture users’ core sleep issues such as heart rate, respiratory patterns and more.

Dawn House is a sleep system designed to support consumers as they age. Combining safety and convenience features with Non-contact Health Sensor technology, Dawn House allows customers to proactively measure vital health indicators such as respiration, heart rate, snoring and sleep quality to identify patterns and help manage your health. Data can be shared with family through a mobile app to better manage health. Every facet of the Dawn House sleep system has been thoughtfully designed so the user can greet every day with a renewed sense of vigor, vibrancy and possibility. Rise. Shine. Thrive.

Product features can be controlled via voice control, remote control or through the mobile app. Features include:

• Head and foot adjustment for the ultimate Zero-G comfort position

• Adjustable bed height for convenience and ease

• Relaxation mode with built-in oscillating motors to promote relaxation and comfort

• Motion-activated underbed lighting for better visibility

• Rise to wake setting provides an alternative to an alarm clock

• Self-diagnostic tool identifies any issues to expediate technical service

• Health sensors passively monitor sleep cycles and vital health indicators

• Anti-snore feature gently and automatically raises the head to alleviate snoring

• Compatible with most existing bed frames

The ErgoSportive premium adjustable and smart recovery system features a bed, mattress, pillow and mobile app. Designed for sportive, active and health-conscious customers who are interested in knowing their bodies better, ErgoSportive is Your Smart Sleep and will be available in 2022.

Integrated Non-contact Health Sensors provide users with 24/7 customized data for ultimate recovery, exercise output and sleep health by tracking:

• Calories burned while asleep and awake

• Stress levels

• Fatigue index

• Recovery index

• Body battery

• Nightly sleep movements

• Heart rate: Minimum and maximum daily average, resting

• Respiratory rate: Minimum and maximum daily average

• Anti-snore: Minimum and maximum daily average

This new, affordable Quest Connect adjustable bed base and framework combines digital integrations and modern programmable features with smart home automation.

The adjustable bed base is compatible with the Ergomotion Connected Bed Base mobile app using IFTTT. Through the mobile app, customers can create automations that are unique to their bedroom and lifestyle for a truly smart wellness ecosystem. Automations include:

• Anti-snore solutions

• Rise to Wake: Customized morning routine

• Rest and Unwind: Customized evening routine

The Quest Connect series does not feature Non-contact Health Sensors.