Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: Encouraging Survival Results

Median survival is 12.7 months, median immune progression-free survival (iPFS) is 7.2 months, and 1-year survival rate is 55%. At the time of analysis, 12 patients were still alive and two patients were on therapy. Safety and response rates are similar to the previous update from May 2021.

The interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP)-binding antibody nadunolimab is Cantargia’s lead program and is investigated in multiple clinical trials evaluating various combination therapy regimens in different forms of cancer, with PDAC being the most extensively studied. To date, more than 70 PDAC patients have received treatment with nadunolimab in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in the phase I/IIa clinical study CANFOUR. The update reported today is based on the first group of 33 patients evaluated for efficacy.

In the updated interim analysis, with a longer follow-up period than previous readouts resulting in a more robust analysis, median survival is 12.7 months and 1-year survival rate is 55%. Median iPFS is 7.2 months with a 6-month iPFS of 56%. In comparison, historical data in first line treatment of PDAC patients with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel show median survival of 8.5 months with a 1-year survival rate of 35%, and median PFS of 5.5 months with a 6-month PFS of 44%1. At the time of analysis, two patients were still receiving treatment and 12 patients were still alive. Interestingly, 6 patients (18%) in the trial have received treatment for longer than one year.

The safety profile is essentially unchanged from the previous update with incidence of neutropenia and febrile neutropenia being higher than expected from chemotherapy alone. Notably, febrile neutropenia is observed only during the first cycle of therapy and can be largely prevented with prophylactic treatment by the granulocyte growth factor G-CSF. Interestingly, no cases of severe (grade 3 or higher) neuropathy, a common side effect of gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, have been observed.

Furthermore, 40 additional PDAC patients are investigated in an extension of the CANFOUR trial. Results from this part of the trial are expected to mature for presentation during H1 2022. Cantargia is currently preparing for a randomized and potentially pivotal trial in first line pancreatic cancer. Design and timelines will be disclosed once preparatory discussions with major regulatory authorities have been concluded.