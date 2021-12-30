Popular Fashion Eyewear Trends for 2022

For individuals seeking their first pair of glasses, needing an updated prescription, or wanting to explore a new look with their glasses, Eyemart Express has compiled a list of the top five frame styles that will be popular in 2022.

1. Athleisure: Frames by Champion and Sean John are the perfect sporty yet casual accent to wear with joggers and other athleisure attire. Comfort is key—both collections have flex spring hinges that keep your glasses comfortable yet secure for lounging, workouts, and action-filled days.

2. Vintage Classics: Vintage-inspired styles are making a comeback with the popularity of thrifting. Musa Eyewear Collection and Burberry offer a modern take on classic, masculine-inspired metal frames from the ’80s and ’90s. New lightweight materials make these frames chic and comfortable.

3. Retro Cat Eye: Another trend inspired by fashions of the past, retro cat eye-shaped frames are whimsical yet sophisticated. Christian Siriano and Longchamp have reinvented these chic frames with tortoiseshell and durable plastic that flatter facial features on nearly everyone.

4. Bold Color: Elevate your mood instantly and stand out in virtual meetings with frames from PeaceLove and Dolce & Gabbana. These vibrant frames also add a pop of color to a monochromatic outfit and make for playful yet trendy sunglasses.

5. Oversized Square: Halston channels dramatic oversized frames of the ’70s with minimalist metals that make them lightweight yet iconic. They are versatile and can transition with any outfit from the office to a coffee shop.