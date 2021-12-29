Giant 7.4 Earthquake in the Banda Sea Indonesia

A 7.4 earthquake was recorded Wednesday at 6.25 pm UTC Time in the Banda Sea, in Indonesia.

The quake was recorded in 105.6 depths close to the island Timor Leste and Maluko.

It’s not expected the quake caused major damage or death.

It’s not clear if a tsunami was triggered.

eTurboNews will update if necessary.

The Banda Sea is a sea in the Maluku Islands of Indonesia, connected to the Pacific Ocean but surrounded by hundreds of islands, as well as the Halmahera and Ceram Seas. It is about 1000 km east to west, and about 500 km north to south.