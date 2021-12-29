Cuba: New international visitor numbers up 120.9% in November

The Cuban Government’s Office of National Statistics and Information (ONEI) recently announced that total international tourist arrivals increased by 120.9% in November 2021, growing from 23,144 international stopover arrivals in October 2021 to 51,116 arrivals in November of this year. This number includes both stopover visitors and cruise visitors.

Cuba closed its borders to international tourist arrivals on March 20 2020 and consequently received just 27,973 international stopovers in November 2020.

The 51,116 stopovers received in November 2021 were just 15.3% of the 333,863 international visitors received in November 2019.

Cuba received 18,982 stopovers from Canada in November 2021, 37.1% of all stopovers received for the month and 9,873 stopovers from Russia.

In the first eleven months of 2021 Cuba saw a 75.0% decrease in total international arrivals, falling from 1,020,991 arrivals in 2020 to 254,922 stopovers this year. The 254,922 arrivals were just 6.5% of the 3,896,868 international visitors received in the first eleven months of 2019.

Total tourist arrivals from Canada fell by 91.8% in the first eleven months of 2021, from 407,641 arrivals in 2020 to 33,600 in 2021. The number one source market in the first eleven months of 2021 was Russia with 131,822 stopovers, 51.7% of all arrivals, up from just 6.6% of all such arrivals in the first eleven months of 2020.