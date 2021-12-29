Airlines Airport Aviation Awards Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Cruising Culinary Culture Entertainment Fashion News Hawaii Breaking News Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Human Rights LGBTQ Luxury News Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Romance Weddings Honeymoons Safety Shopping Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

2021 Gay Travel Awards new winners announced

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence.

The 2021 Gay Travel Awards has released its list of official winners.

This year has been another challenging one for travelers. With the pandemic ebbing and flowing across the globe and the uncertainty related to the latest Omicron variant, many are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. The Gay Travel Awards affords everyone a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to getting back out there.

The Gay Travel Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished winners lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands.

Every year, especially now, The Gay Travel Awards offer something to look forward to, while inspiring future travel. The Gay Travel Awards are akin to The Oscars for LGBTQ+ travelers.

Returning for its sophomore year, “The Gay Travel Influencers” category consists of creators who inspire travel with their inclusive spirit, a drive for diversity, and a desire to change the world for the better.

The 2021 Gay Travel Awards Winners by category appear alphabetically below:

