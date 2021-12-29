Click here if this is your press release!

Dry Eye Disease: New Clinical Study

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor system, announced the initiation of the pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study of PL9643 in patients with dry eye disease. The study is designed to enroll up to 400 patients at multiple U.S. sites, and top-line results are currently expected second half calendar 2022.

The pivotal Phase 3 MELODY-1 clinical study is a multi-center, randomized, double–masked and vehicle–controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the melanocortin agonist, PL9643 ophthalmic solution, compared to vehicle in subjects with dry eye disease (DED). The study design is based on positive Phase 2 results of PL9643 for the treatment of dry eye disease, and an end-of-phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), reaching agreement on all key elements of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program, including study design, endpoints, interim assessment, and patient population. In addition, to support a New Drug Application (NDA) filing, a second phase 3 study (MELODY-2) and long-term safety study (MELODY-3) will be required. If the program progresses as planned, top-line results from MELODY-1 would be available second half calendar 2022, MELODY-2 data read out second half calendar 2023, with a potential NDA submission first half calendar 2024.

Dry eye disease is a common inflammatory disease that, left untreated, can become extremely painful and lead to permanent damage to the cornea and vision. Dry eye disease affects the cornea and conjunctiva of the eye resulting in irritation, redness, pain, and blurred vision. It is estimated to affect over 20 million people in the United States. The disease is characterized by insufficient moisture and lubrication in the anterior surface of the eye, leading to dryness, inflammation, pain, discomfort, irritation, diminished quality of life, and in severe cases, permanent vision impairment. Existing therapy for dry eye disease is generally regarded as inadequate by many physicians and patients, and often requires week or months to demonstrate activity.

