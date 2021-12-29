Digital Health: A New Breakthrough for Mental Wellness

New Ocean, provider of digital health management platform solutions, today announced the results of its most recent study which examined the mental health experience and activity of users enrolled in New Ocean’s chronic condition management programs over a three year period from 2019- 2021. New Ocean’s digital solution set for total health management now includes 9 confidential programs including Depression, and Anxiety and offers a convenient, private mental health tool that is accessible 24/7.

The study found that overall, 51% of users who self-enrolled in New Ocean’s digital chronic condition management programs, also identified themselves as depressed or needing further support for Depression or Emotional Well-being. Reporting in 2020 revealed a significant increase in risk for depression amongst those users: As many as 76.5% identified as needing and receiving support from New Ocean’s platform which delivered digitally embedded coaching, feedback, and access to additional digital solutions. This marks a 280% increase over the baseline metric in 2019 which showed that 27.3% of these chronically ill users utilized the platform for mental health support. 2021 continues the trend with 47.6% self-reporting risk for depression and does not include the percentage of those who have not disclosed risk for mental health issues, anxiety, and cognitive fitness.

New Ocean’s exclusive solutions for Depression, Anxiety, Stress, Emotional Well-being, and Cognitive Fitness are co-located and interlaced with the platform’s other proprietary lifestyle and chronic care solutions so that those who are enrolled in programs also have private access to a 24/7 mental health solution.

The platform, currently available to approximately 2.0M users from major health plans and over 200 employers include this cohort of 1,754 users who self-enrolled in non-incentivized condition management programs with condition specific surveys about depression.