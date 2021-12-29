Sandals Foundation: Together We Can Make a Difference

Thanks to Sandals Resorts International’s commitment to fund the governance of this foundation, they guarantee that 100% of all donations go directly into programs benefiting local communities.

In-kind Donations

The Sandals Foundation welcomes any of the following items as in-kind donations:

School Supplies

Children’s Books – New and gently used/No text books or encyclopedias

Toys – New or gently used

Medical Supplies/Equipment (Gift In kind Donation form must be completed and submitted for approval prior to donation)

Sports Equipment

Computers – No more than 3 years old

Children’s Clothing – New or gently used

Backpacks – New or gently used

Shipping and Distribution Guidelines: The Sandals Foundation is willing to assist in ensuring donations reach the island(s) and is responsible for all costs related to items being shipped from Miami, FL to the islands/resorts through Hospitality Purveyors Incorporated (HPI). Donors are responsible for all shipping expenses to HPI in Miami, FL. All donations sent must be clearly labeled for the Sandals Foundation and have a packing list and a Commercial Invoice stating the value of each item and should be addressed to: Hospitality Purveyors Inc (HPI); Attn: Liz Kaiser for the Sandals Foundation; 5000 S.W. 72nd Avenue, Suite 111; Miami, FL 33155; Tel: 305-667-9725.

Prior to shipping items to HPI, notification of intent should be sent via email to [email protected] advising of the incoming cargo. Please state the island destination(s) and which specific resort and/or project these items are for. For example: Sandals Whitehouse, Culloden School Project. Additionally, the Sandals Foundation will be responsible for all costs related to clearance and local distribution of donated items being shipped through HPI only. Please note, due to customs regulations, these items are shipped in bulk and there is no guarantee of shipment date.

If guests are visiting the islands and wish to bring in goods on their own accord, the Sandals Foundation works closely with Pack for a Purpose to accept up to 5 lbs. of approved supplies at the resort’s Front Desk for local distribution.

Island Impact Initiative

Island Impact gives Sandals and Beaches resort guests the chance to explore the island, make new friends, and positively impact the destinations they love.

The Sandals Foundation and Island Routes Caribbean Adventures have teamed up to create an extraordinary volunteer experience for travelers and locals that help fulfill the promises of the Sandals Foundations pillars: Education, Community, and Environment.

Care for Kids

Provides an opportunity to students who are entering high school, guiding them to complete their education by adding value to their lives and helping them become productive citizens to the islands.

Since 2009 to 2018, scholarships have been awarded to 180 students across eight Caribbean islands

This 5-year program runs through high school, and scholarships are awarded annually in August for the upcoming school year. Upon successful completion and acceptance of the advanced level program, students will be considered into the Bachelors Program.

The Sandals Foundation has seen many successes with students in disciplines such as: Early Childhood Education, Dental Therapy, Social Work, Business Administration, and Medicine.

Pack for a Purpose

Guests can make a difference in the Caribbean destinations where they travel simply by packing needed supplies and bringing them along in their suitcase.

As a valued partner of Pack for a Purpose®, the Sandals Foundation encourages guests staying at any Sandals or Beaches Resort to pack up to 5 pounds of needed school supplies to help further the educational needs of students in the islands. All donations can be dropped off at the resort’s Front Desk, and the Sandals Foundation will ensure timely delivery to local school(s) in the region. For a complete list of the supplies needed by the educational institutions Sandals works with, click here.

Disaster Relief

Sandals Foundation lobbies support from resort guests, trade partners, team members, travel agents, suppliers and other organizations to bring relief and to uplift communities affected by natural disasters.

Sandals Foundation’s hurricane relief partnerships in Haiti & Bahamas benefit thousands.

Within days of Hurricane Matthew, the Foundation mobilized to give immediate response to Caribbean families whose lives were severely disrupted. The Foundation created a special Hurricane Relief Fund which is 100% dedicated to relief efforts for Haiti and The Bahamas.

Hurricane Matthew made passage through Haiti and Bahamas in close succession during the first week of October 2016. In its wake was an alarming death rate and massive destruction to homes and properties on both islands.

The Sandals Foundation invested over $200,000 in the renovation of three Turks and Caicos schools damaged by the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Repairs to the Enid Capron Primary school included roofing, electrical work, and other infrastructural improvements to the Stubbs which houses the school’s sick bay, the school kitchen, the computer room, and teacher resource room. Construction of the new library at Clement Howell High School, funded by the Sandals Foundation, was well underway when the hurricanes hit in September 2017, and the newly refurbished structure suffered some damage. The school also suffered damage to its canteen. The Sandals Foundation completed construction of the state-of-the-art library and made the repairs to the school’s canteen which included replacing the roof, patio, doors, and windows. Ianthe Pratt Primary School received repairs to their kitchen, library, hallways, classrooms, and had a new stage constructed for their performing arts area.

