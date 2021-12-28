Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Germany Breaking News Government News Hospitality Industry News Seychelles Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

German Tour Operators Return to Seychelles on Exciting Fam Trip

59 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

After months of relying on virtual activities, Tourism Seychelles hosted its first educational tour since the beginning of the pandemic for a small group of German tour operator representatives.

The trip, which took place from December 10 – 15, was organized in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, Club Med and with the support of trade partners in Seychelles. The 6-day visit aimed at raising awareness of the destination and helping the participants when selling the product.

The five product managers were accompanied by Christian Zerbian, representative of Tourism Seychelles in Germany and Austria. The group were taken on a tour of Praslin and La Digue, visiting the Vallée de Mai and Anse Lazio as well as the L’Union Estate Park whilst on Mahé the group discovered Victoria and the Takamaka rum distillery.

After promoting the Seychelles together with Club Med and Ethiopian Airlines virtually on the German market, the educational trip was a further activity of the joint marketing activities executed earlier this year.

All participants were grateful to experience the Seychelles in person.

They expressed that the entire trip enhanced their knowledge to better sell the destination and would inspire them as product managers to expand their portfolio of the Seychelles islands.

Showing remarkable signs of the recovery of its tourism industry, Seychelles has recorded 170,448 visitors for the period of January 1 to December 19, 2021.

With a total of 16,470 visitors recorded year to date, Germany features amongst the top four source markets worldwide for Seychelles this year.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

