German Tour Operators Return to Seychelles on Exciting Fam Trip

The trip, which took place from December 10 – 15, was organized in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, Club Med and with the support of trade partners in Seychelles. The 6-day visit aimed at raising awareness of the destination and helping the participants when selling the product.

The five product managers were accompanied by Christian Zerbian, representative of Tourism Seychelles in Germany and Austria. The group were taken on a tour of Praslin and La Digue, visiting the Vallée de Mai and Anse Lazio as well as the L’Union Estate Park whilst on Mahé the group discovered Victoria and the Takamaka rum distillery.

After promoting the Seychelles together with Club Med and Ethiopian Airlines virtually on the German market, the educational trip was a further activity of the joint marketing activities executed earlier this year.

All participants were grateful to experience the Seychelles in person.

They expressed that the entire trip enhanced their knowledge to better sell the destination and would inspire them as product managers to expand their portfolio of the Seychelles islands.

Showing remarkable signs of the recovery of its tourism industry, Seychelles has recorded 170,448 visitors for the period of January 1 to December 19, 2021.

With a total of 16,470 visitors recorded year to date, Germany features amongst the top four source markets worldwide for Seychelles this year.

#seychelles

#famtrip