Miami Beach is priciest New Year’s Eve destination in the world

27 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The South Florida island city of Miami Beach is the most expensive destination in the world for overnight accommodation this coming New Year’s Eve, according to the latest hospitality industry survey.

The survey compared hotel rates in 50 major cities globally. For each destination, the price for the cheapest available double room for a 3-night stay from 30 December-2 January was recorded. Only centrally located hotels rated at least three stars and with generally positive guest reviews were taken into account.

With a nightly rate of $365 for the least expensive room, Miami Beach emerged top of the rankings. Two other US cities, New Orleans and Nashville, complete the podium, with rates of $304 and $284, respectively, for the most affordable room.

Cancun is the priciest non-US city with a rate of $228 per night, ranking it 5th overall. The Scottish capital of Edinburgh ($221) is the most expensive European destination, while Rio de Janeiro ($206) in Brazil came out as the priciest city in Latin America.

The survey results also highlight how the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting significantly on hotel prices globally. For example, in Dubai and Sydney, both of which were among the most expensive destinations for New Year’s Eve accommodation back in 2019, rates are between 40-50% lower this year. In Hong Kong, prices are down even more, by up to a startling 70%.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

