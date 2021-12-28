No more PCR Tests in 2022: New CDC Laboratory Alert Warns Americans of Major Flaws

Quietly without media attention, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has withdrawn the PCR process as a valid test for detecting and identifying SARS-CoV-2.

The CDC is now admitting that the PCR test cannot differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.

A just-released Laboratory Alert issued by CDC reads:

After December 31, 2021, CDC will withdraw the request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, the assay first introduced in February 2020 for detection of SARS-CoV-2 only.

CDC just provided advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives.

The FDA website has a list of authorized COVID-19 diagnostic methods. For a summary of the performance of FDA-authorized molecular methods with an FDA reference panel, visit this page.

There are several types of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 related IVDs:

Diagnostic Tests: Tests that detect parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and can be used to diagnose infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These include molecular tests and antigen tests.

Serology/Antibody and Other Adaptive Immune Response Tests: Tests that detect antibodies (for example, IgM, IgG) to the SARS-CoV-2 virus or that measure a different adaptive immune response (such as, T cell immune response) to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These types of tests cannot be used to diagnose a current infection.

Tests for Management of COVID-19 Patients: Beyond tests that diagnose or detect SARS-CoV-2 virus or antibodies, there are also tests that are authorized for use in the management of patients with COVID-19, such as to detect biomarkers related to inflammation. Once patients are diagnosed with COVID-19 disease, these additional tests can be used to inform patient management decisions.

In preparation for this change, CDC recommends clinical laboratories and testing sites that have been using the CDC 2019-nCoV RT-PCR assay select and begin their transition to another FDA-authorized COVID-19 test.

CDC encourages laboratories to consider the adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate the detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses. Such assays can facilitate continued testing for both influenza and SARS-CoV-2 and can save both time and resources as we head into influenza season. Laboratories and testing sites should validate and verify their selected assay within their facility before beginning clinical testing.

Some that speak up against vaccination, like a Belgian specialist in critical care Dr. Pascal Sacre, said that the RT-PCR process was misused and applied as a relentless and intentional strategy to create the appearance of a pandemic based on phony test results and not actual Covid patients in order to violate human and constitutional rights of citizens.