Women’s Health: Can a New Smart Ring Help?

Movano Inc., a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, announces its debut device, the Movano Ring, to be showcased at CES 2022.

The smart, sleek and comfortable Movano Ring and its accompanying app combine vital health metrics with personalized intelligent feedback. It is designed for women of all ages, who are traditionally an afterthought when it comes to wearable technology. The Ring will help you make connections between cause and effect and understand the correlation between how you feel and various areas of your health, including activity, sleep and more, by measuring heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen, steps and calories.

The device will provide you and your network of caregivers with continuous health data distilled down to simple, yet meaningful insights to help you make manageable lifestyle changes and take a more proactive approach to mitigating the risks of chronic disease. An example of these simple, correlated insights includes how your exercise habits impact your sleep patterns and HRV over time.

Movano is currently conducting clinical trials with its proprietary and noninvasive Radio Frequency-enabled technology and developing algorithms to add medical data, including non-invasive glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure, to its core product in the future. In addition, the Company plans to execute accuracy studies to gain FDA clearances on its vital signs monitoring capabilities including heart rate, SpO2 and respiration rate.

The Movano Ring is expected to be one of the most affordable health devices on the market and to first be available through a beta release in the second half of 2022.