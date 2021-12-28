Russian Avifavir Drug Effective Against COVID-19 Variants

In addition, the virus is incapable of developing resistance to favipiravir even with long-term exposure on infected cells, as has been confirmed in clinical trials. This provides Avifavir with a major advantage not only over highly specific biologics but also over many other similar nucleoside products prone to inducing rapid evolution of resistant clinical variants.

The problem of rapid mutation is particularly typical of RNA viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus). Most of the mutations are found in the spike protein structure, in particular in two of its key parts that are recognized by the human immune system.

A meta analysis of 23 COVID-19 treatment studies for favipiravir is demonstrating a 47% improvement when favipiravir is used in early treatment of coronavirus. This analysis is available at: https://c19favipiravir.com/meta.html

In June 2020, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), ChemRar Group specialists developed and were the first in the world to release Avifavir (INN: favipiravir), a direct antiviral for COVID-19 treatment, to the Russian and international markets. The product’s efficacy has been confirmed in a full-scale clinical trial in Russia involving 460 COVID patients. Avifavir® has been supplied to more than 15 countries around the world.

Clinical trials of Avifavir have demonstrated its anti-COVID properties, such as alleviating symptoms and cut the duration of the disease by half compared to standard therapy.

In particular:

• Avifavir is demonstrating the best results in COVID treatment when used in the first 3-5 days after first symptoms;

• After the first 4 days of treatment, 65 % of patients on Avifavir tested negative for coronavirus, twice the rate of the standard treatment group. By day 10, the number of negative patients had reached 90 %;

• In 68 % of patients on Avifavir, body temperature normalized earlier (on Day 3) compared to the control group (on Day 6).

• Median time to clinical improvement with Avifavir was 7 days vs. 10 days in the standard treatment group.

In addition, the results of Avifavir in patients with COVID-19 are being closely monitored in real-world clinical practice. A retrospective review of favipiravir’s efficacy and safety is currently under way in 40,000 patients exposed to the product in an outpatient or inpatient setting.

In 2020–2021, potential of favipiravir against coronavirus infection was actively investigated in more than 50 clinical trials involving around 5,000 patients in Russia, Japan, China, India, Thailand, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, EU countries and Latin America. To date, the PubMed database of international medical and biological literature contains almost 900 peer-reviewed favipiravir-related papers. At least 700 of them were published in the last 1.5 years. These publications speak for the high efficacy and safety of favipiravir against COVID-19.

To date, vast body of information has been accumulated in the scientific literature on various aspects of the favipiravir pharmacology as the product has been well studied, including its mechanisms of action, activity in vitro and in vivo, clinical efficacy, safety, cost-effectiveness, potential for combination therapy, analytical control methods, etc. A series of clinical trials in 2020-2021 have provided objective evidence for the efficacy and safety of favipiravir as treatment for COVID-19.

If therapy begins in the first days after the onset of disease, the product significantly increases survival rate, reduces viral load, need for artificial ventilation, and length of hospital stay.