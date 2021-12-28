Click here if this is your press release!

Chronic Hepatitis B: New Clinical Trial

6 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

A two-part study taking place in China will investigate the efficacy and safety of novel immunotherapeutic vaccine BRII-179 (VBI-2601) in 600 patients with chronic hepatitis B.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Brii Biosciences Limited, a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, has dosed the first patient in a Phase 2a/2b clinical trial for BRII-179 (VBI-2601) in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). An estimated 290 million people worldwide are living with chronic HBV infection, and nearly 800,000 people die each year from complications such as HBV-related cirrhosis, liver failure, and related cancers.           

“BRII-179 has the potential to break immune tolerance and restore or augment adaptive T cell and antibody responses to HBV surface antigens. This would establish a durable immune response to HBV and create the possibility of achieving a functional cure for chronic HBV infection,” said Li Yan, MD, Ph.D., chief medical officer at Brii Bio. “Chronic HBV patients currently only have access to treatments that result in a single-digit functional cure rate. We look forward to working with our investigators in China to determine the safety and impact of BRII-179 in reinvigorating HBV-specific adaptive immune function in this patient population, which could potentially translate into a significantly higher functional cure rate.”

BRII-179 (VBI-2601) is a novel recombinant, protein-based HBV immunotherapeutic candidate that expresses the Pre-S1, Pre-S2, and S HBV surface antigens, and is designed to induce enhanced B-cell and T-cell immunity. BRII-179 (VBI-2601) builds upon the 3-antigen conformation of VBI Vaccines’ prophylactic HBV vaccine, which is approved in the U.S. under the name PreHevbrio™ [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)].

This Phase 2 trial of BRII-179 is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate the clinical effect of adding BRII-179 (VBI-2601) to existing PEG-IFN-α and nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) standard-of-care therapy in non-cirrhotic chronic HBV patients. Patients participating in the study have met a pre-defined criteria for partial responses to ongoing PEG-IFN-α and NrtI treatment. An independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board will monitor patient safety and treatment efficacy data for this study.

Phase 2a:

•             The Phase 2a part of the study will determine the efficacy and safety of BRII-179 (VBI-2601) therapy in approximately 120 patients in combination with PEG-IFN-α + Nrtl therapy.

•             The primary endpoint of Phase 2a is the percentage of patients with HBsAg loss at the completion of treatment.

Phase 2b:

•             In Phase 2b, the study will expand to 480 patients to evaluate the proportion of patients achieving functional cure after receiving BRII-179 (VBI-2601) therapy in combination with PEG-IFN-α + NrtI.

•             The primary endpoint of Phase 2b is the percentage of patients achieving sustained HBsAg and HBV DNA loss.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment