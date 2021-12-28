2022 Keywords: Last Minute, Sustainable, Open Air

And also next year there is a recovery characterized by continuous ups and downs: the “Post-pandemic Tourist Trends and Visitor Profiles” report compared a series of indicators relating to the behavior of travelers in 2021 with the 2019 values (pre-pandemic ). The outcome, net of the decisions taken by governments to contain the circulation of the virus from one state to another, indicates that European travelers continue to feel safer when traveling within their own country. This figure emerges not only for the increase in searches for domestic flights, but above all for the activation of new internal connection routes (with an average of +44% new domestic routes by destination).

The Staycation trend is consolidated

One of the explanations for this phenomenon could be identified in the now consolidated trend of Staycation, which is confirmed strong despite the gradual slow return to normality. The new company policies contribute to this in favor of greater flexibility on the presence in the office that feed remote working.

The possibility of combining work and vacation in fact defends the positions acquired in the pandemic months and is evident from the extension of the length of stay, the duration of the stay at the destination. As for the categories of tourism products, the information obtained from the semantic analysis (Nlp-Natural Language Processing by Mabrian) of spontaneous conversations in social networks and tourism portals, reveal that in general the art and culture product was what it recorded. a greater decline in interest, while outdoor activities and experiences have made their way. This is due to the restrictions applied in many museums combined with the fact that “open air” has become synonymous with greater safety.

Urban vs. Holiday, the juxtaposition of profiles

Mabrian also analyzed and compared the profile of the urban versus holiday tourist. Also in this case there is a 40% increase in the average length of stay compared to 2019 and a marked increase in Urban destinations compared to Holiday ones.

At the same time, the trend of “very last minute” for the search and booking of travel is consolidated, especially on the part of the tourist profile interested in urban destinations. Expenditure in restaurants then decreased (-5%) and instead increased that in supermarkets (+ 11%), especially on Urban destinations, always comparing the data with the pre-pandemic situation.

The unknown of sustainability for a destination

And the sustainability index of the destinations will be one of the indicators that will increasingly influence the choices of post-pandemic travelers than in the past. Based on the Global Sustainability Tourism Index in collaboration with Mastercard, Mabrian will be able to create a whole new dashboard of tourism sustainability indicators that will allow to measure, compare, and track the key factors that determine the sustainability of a destination.

Through these indices, destinations can thus be measured elements such as the level of distribution of tourist income in the local economy, the concentration of the tourist offer in one or more localities, the level of dependence on long-range origin markets,and excessive seasonality or the perception that tourists have of the sustainability of the destination.

And this is the real challenge that concerns everyone, as Carlos Cendra, chief marketing officer of Mabrian Technologies observes: “Can tourist destinations really convert into sustainable destinations without the necessary tools to measure their sustainability performance? In this reinvention of the sector we are witnessing, sustainability will be the cornerstone of the reactivation of tourism with a more conscious approach. But there is a big gap when it comes to tools and indicators that allow those who manage the destinations and tourism businesses to measure and monitor the evolution of these concepts. With this index we hope to change this situation.”

