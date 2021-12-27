Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Hospitality Industry News Seychelles Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Tourism Seychelles and Emirates Airlines Host Exciting GCC Agent’s Fam Trip

28 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Tourism Seychelles hosted its second fam trip in association with its airline partner Emirates Airlines from December 13-16, 2021. The activity follows a media trip in September with leading GCC-based magazines. Participating in the trip were the airline’s and destination’s top sellers in the GCC, winners of an incentive announced on ceremony on October 24.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The agents from Al Rais, ATS Travel, Dnata, Pure Prestige, Sharaf, and Akbar Travel were joined by representatives from Emirates Airlines and the Tourism Seychelles Middle East office and during their visit toured some of Seychelles’ most famous tourist attractions, including the islands’ capital Victoria and Eden Island, enjoying the lush greenery and tranquility of the luminous islands.

The group stayed in Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa and Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa —Green Globe Certified resorts committed to continuing sustainable environmental efforts— where they were then introduced to some of the country’s authentic Creole cuisine.

Commending Emirates on this latest stage in the partnership between airline and Seychelles, Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ representative for the Middle East, said; “Emirates Airlines has been one of our most familiar partnerships, and we are so pleased that they have provided an avenue for top-ranking travel agents to promote Seychelles and to see for themselves what exactly makes it such a unique destination. I am confident there will be many more to come and we’re eager to show others what’s in store from Seychelles.”

The fam trip is of the latest installment in Tourism Seychelles and Emirates Airlines’ ongoing commitment to increase awareness of the destination in the GCC region and to give travel agents the opportunity to learn and discover more of what the islands have to offer.

The GCC has been one of the key source of visitors for Seychelles in 2001, with the UAE the second-most top performing market for the destination worldwide year to date, growing by over 200% over the last year and just below the 24,173 visitors it generated in 2019 when it was the fifth leading tourism market for the island archipelago.

More news about Seychelles

#seychelles

#tourismseychelles

#famtrip

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment