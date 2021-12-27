Tourism Seychelles and Emirates Airlines Host Exciting GCC Agent’s Fam Trip

The agents from Al Rais, ATS Travel, Dnata, Pure Prestige, Sharaf, and Akbar Travel were joined by representatives from Emirates Airlines and the Tourism Seychelles Middle East office and during their visit toured some of Seychelles’ most famous tourist attractions, including the islands’ capital Victoria and Eden Island, enjoying the lush greenery and tranquility of the luminous islands.

The group stayed in Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa and Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa —Green Globe Certified resorts committed to continuing sustainable environmental efforts— where they were then introduced to some of the country’s authentic Creole cuisine.

Commending Emirates on this latest stage in the partnership between airline and Seychelles, Ahmed Fathallah, Tourism Seychelles’ representative for the Middle East, said; “Emirates Airlines has been one of our most familiar partnerships, and we are so pleased that they have provided an avenue for top-ranking travel agents to promote Seychelles and to see for themselves what exactly makes it such a unique destination. I am confident there will be many more to come and we’re eager to show others what’s in store from Seychelles.”

The fam trip is of the latest installment in Tourism Seychelles and Emirates Airlines’ ongoing commitment to increase awareness of the destination in the GCC region and to give travel agents the opportunity to learn and discover more of what the islands have to offer.

The GCC has been one of the key source of visitors for Seychelles in 2001, with the UAE the second-most top performing market for the destination worldwide year to date, growing by over 200% over the last year and just below the 24,173 visitors it generated in 2019 when it was the fifth leading tourism market for the island archipelago.

