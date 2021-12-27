Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

2021-12-27
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.

An unnamed British cabinet minister, quoted in the reports, says that he supports anything that “encourages the vaccine-hesitant” and believes that “the mood in the country is hardening against people who refuse to be vaccinated.”

Official government data shows 89.7% of the UK population over 12 years old have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, but those 10% who are still unjabbed represent a source of constant concern for the authorities of all four parts of the United Kingdom.

The British government has not commented on the reports that emerged ahead of the prime minister’s announcement on further COVID-19 measures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement amid the fast spread of the Omicron variant, which has already prompted the reintroduction of some restrictions.

