Traveling to Japan? How to Book your Approved Quarantine Hotel?

Japan AQ leverages Agoda’s cutting-edge technology to improve accessibility and make it more efficient for travelers looking to book accommodation for their return travel quarantine needs.

From now, repatriates and essential in-bound travelers can search availability, room type, and pricing in real-time from 112 hotels on a dedicated landing page, choosing specific hotel rooms that suit their needs, whether that’s interconnecting rooms or suites or a familiar brand hotel. Japan is the sixth market to launch an AQ program (formerly known as Alternative State Quarantine ASQ), joining over 1,700 government-approved hotels worldwide in locations such as Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines, with more to come.

“An estimated 1.36 million Japanese citizens live abroad and have been unable to freely come home for almost two years, but with the launch of Japan AQ They will have the freedom to choose which hotel to stay in for their quarantine, making the decision to travel easier. It’s likely that uncertainty will continue around border restrictions for some time as governments devise safe measures to help citizens and eventually tourists return to Japan. It’s no longer an easy option to hop on a plane without the need to consider vaccine, quarantine, or testing requirements but we hope giving travelers the choice to easily search and book where to stay will make travel as seamless and hassle-free as possible for consumers across the world.”, said Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President, North Asia, Partner Services.

Japanese travelers will gain greater flexibility and autonomy to pick their preferred quarantine accommodation whether looking for a suite, room with a balcony or interconnecting rooms, at Agoda’s great value rates. Currently available on desktop, the product is slated to launch on mobile and app, with a dedicated microsite, badging system to property listings, easy search filter options, banners, pop-ups and more in the coming weeks.

Agoda is the first digital travel platform in Asia to digitize quarantine hotel bookings in a bid to revive international travel safely. With differing and evolving requirements for quarantine across markets, Agoda’s tech expertise and speed allows the platform to agilely adapt to these changes.