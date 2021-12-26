Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Appoints Ammar Helal as the New Director of Sales and Marketing

Ammar began his career with Marriott International in 2013 as a part of the sales team at Marriott Marquis City Center Doha Hotel and more recently as the Multi-Property Director of Sales at THE ABU DHABI EDITION, Marriott Hotel & Marriott Executive Apartments Downtown Abu Dhabi.

Ammar has a solid sales background with 15 years in hospitality industry. He played an instrumental role in the commercial success of his previous properties as well as developing his team members to reach their goals and advance within the organization. Ammar has also held sales positions at IHG in Dubai and Abu Dhabi prior to joining Marriott.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the winning team at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, and excited to take on this new challenge to bring this brilliant product to the fore globally and in the local market.”

At Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Ammar will be responsible for managing the sales, marketing, and event sales departments as well as annual budgets, revenue strategy, and distribution management. He has

extensive expertise managing business connections with partners, process architecture, and budget allocation to ensure the successful mobilization of various units and process starts across many locations.

Ammar has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida in the United States and a master’s degree in International Business from the University of Geneva.



We are excited to have Ammar join the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan team, stated David Lance, General Manager. “He will be an important member of our team and we look forward to him elevating our sales and marketing strategy and his leadership and collaboration in continuing our property’s success. “

About Marriott Hotels

With over 580 hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest’s stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers’ needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.