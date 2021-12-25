Switzerland: 5 years in prison for intentionally spreading COVID-19

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announces that contracting COVID-19 on purpose to gain natural immunity is a criminal offense that could result in up to five years in jail.

FOPH‘s announcement was made in the wake of recent rise of the number of the ‘infection parties‘ that some vaccine skeptics have been organizing in order to gain a ‘COVID Passport’ for the naturally infected and recovered.

Swiss government regulator issued a stern warning to the COVID-19 parties‘ organizers and participants that intentionally spreading the virus could lead to a lengthy prison term.

While no specific laws have been cited, the reason for the strict ban is said to be that by purposefully catching COVID-19, people increase the risk of spreading the virus further to others, potentially raising the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

Switzerland announced last week that only vaccinated people and those who had recently recovered from the COVID-19 would be able to visit restaurants, bars, and other indoor facilities from December 20.

The government explained that the restrictions were “intended to reduce the risk of unimmunized people from becoming infected as they are also more likely to pass on the virus and become seriously ill.”

However, the move apparently backfired, reportedly leading to a rise in infection parties so the unvaccinated are able to participate in normal life. Vaccine skeptics in need of a recent infection certificate have been organizing on social media platforms “looking for contaminated people who can transmit the virus to them.”