Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Entertainment Government News Health News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Switzerland Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Switzerland: 5 years in prison for intentionally spreading COVID-19

57 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Switzerland: 5 years in prison for intentionally spreading COVID-19
Switzerland: 5 years in prison for intentionally spreading COVID-19
Written by Harry Johnson

Swiss government regulator issued a stern warning to the COVID-19 parties’ organizers and participants that intentionally spreading the virus could lead to a lengthy prison term.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announces that contracting COVID-19 on purpose to gain natural immunity is a criminal offense that could result in up to five years in jail.

FOPH‘s announcement was made in the wake of recent rise of the number of the ‘infection parties‘ that some vaccine skeptics have been organizing in order to gain a ‘COVID Passport’ for the naturally infected and recovered.

Swiss government regulator issued a stern warning to the COVID-19 parties‘ organizers and participants that intentionally spreading the virus could lead to a lengthy prison term.

While no specific laws have been cited, the reason for the strict ban is said to be that by purposefully catching COVID-19, people increase the risk of spreading the virus further to others, potentially raising the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

Switzerland announced last week that only vaccinated people and those who had recently recovered from the COVID-19 would be able to visit restaurants, bars, and other indoor facilities from December 20.

The government explained that the restrictions were “intended to reduce the risk of unimmunized people from becoming infected as they are also more likely to pass on the virus and become seriously ill.”

However, the move apparently backfired, reportedly leading to a rise in infection parties so the unvaccinated are able to participate in normal life. Vaccine skeptics in need of a recent infection certificate have been organizing on social media platforms “looking for contaminated people who can transmit the virus to them.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment