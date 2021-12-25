Adventure Travel Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Government News News Tourism

MAYDAY from a Superyacht in Waters of the Bahamas

10 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The M/t Tropic Breeze was struck Christmas Eve in Bahamian waters by a super yacht.
Due to Bahamaian authorities immediately responding everyone was rescued.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Maritime Management LLC, based here, has reported that a ship under the company’s management, the M/T Tropic Breeze, was struck last night at 22:03 p.m. by the superyacht M/Y Utopia IV approximately 15 miles NNW of New Providence Island, The Bahamas.

The 160-foot tanker was traveling on its proper watch en route to Great Stirrup Cay when it was rear-ended by the 207-foot superyacht. The catastrophic force of the collision pierced the stern of the tanker causing the tanker to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2000 feet.

Fortunately, the crew of the Tropic Breeze were uninjured, have been rescued and safely returned to a company-owned facility onshore.

The tanker’s cargo included all non-persistent materials – LPG, Marine Gas, and automotive gas – all of which are lighter than water and will evaporate if exposed to the surface air. The Tropic Breeze, sailing under the flag of Belize was recently inspected in December of this year and was found by the authorities to be fully compliant with all national and international safety and vessel integrity standards.

Due to the depth of the ocean at the location of the sinking, it has been determined that the tanker cannot be safely salvaged.

Relevant Bahamian authorities have been notified and Maritime Management continues to work with local and international maritime authorities and marine experts to ensure the best outcomes with minimal environmental impact.

Maritime Management has expressed its sincere gratitude to Bahamian authorities for their support and assistance throughout this incident and is particularly grateful to the crew of the M/Y Mara who responded to the Tropic Breeze’s distress call and rescued all seven crew members on board the sinking tanker.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment