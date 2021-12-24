Aviation Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Government News Health News Hospitality Industry News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Statement on Updated Testing Protocols

by Linda S. Hohnholz
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
Image courtesy of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the world and is implementing new testing requirements for all persons entering The Bahamas as a precautionary effort to continue to keep the destination safe.

Effective Monday, December 27, 2021, the following protocols will take effect:

•             All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

o             Vaccinated travelers can present either a Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR test, while unvaccinated travelers must present a RT-PCR test.

Effective Friday, January 7, 2022, the following protocols will take effect:

•             All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR (including PCR, NAA, NAAT, TMA or RNA) test, taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

o             Rapid Antigen Tests will no longer be accepted. All travellers must obtain a RT-PCR test.

For full details please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

