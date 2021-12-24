Airlines Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Ethiopia Breaking News Hospitality Industry News Seychelles Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Tourism Seychelles and Ethiopian Airlines Belgium Co-host Media Trip

7 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of Seychelles Dept. of Tourism
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Tourism Seychelles office in France in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines Belgium organized a press trip to the Seychelles from November 18 to 25, 2021, the first one since the re-launch of tourism to the islands.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Five journalists from across the Dutch and French-speaking media in Belgium were invited to discover the destination with the aim of giving visibility to the Seychelles islands in a variety of newspapers, monthly magazines, blogs and online.

As this was the first time in the Seychelles for each journalist, it was important to reveal the diversity of the Seychelles, both in its landscapes, activities, and attractions.

Stepping off the Ethiopian Airlines aircraft which operates 4 flights a week to the Seychelles from Brussels via Addis Ababa, they first headed off to L’Escale Resort and during their five nights in the country, the journalists explored the islands of Mahé, Praslin, La Digue as well as the attractions of St Pierre and Curieuse.

With the focus on experiencing Seychelles, Tourism Seychelles, its co-sponsors and hotel partners organized a number of activities which the journalists actively participated in, teeing off at the Constance Lemuria Seychelles Hotel’s golf course, going snorkeling and on excursions on Praslin, hiking and learning about environmental preservation in the Vallée de Mai, as well as on La Digue and Mahé islands.

The program included an immersion in the islands’ culture, history and heritage with a visit of the capital of Victoria and such sites as the Domaine de Val des Près, the La Plaine St André distillery, Jardin du Roi, the tea plantation and L’Union Estate on La Digue. A high point was the discovery of Creole cuisine, with a cooking class on the last day when the journalists were able to savor and evaluate the authenticity of their own dish of “kari poul” before their departure to Brussels.

Hotel partners L’Escale Resort and Constance Ephélia Seychelles on Mahé, and Les Lauriers Eco Hotel on Praslin, who welcomed the journalists during their stay, allowed them to sample the different types of accommodation, atmosphere and locations available on the islands.

In total, more than 20 pages on the Seychelles will be published over the next few weeks (not including web versions) to promote leisure travel and holidays to Seychelles on the Belgian market.

More news about Seychelles

#seychellestourism

#ethiopianairlines

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

Leave a Comment