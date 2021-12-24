New travel ban by UAE for Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) for the United Arab Emirates announced the suspension of entry for travelers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

This new restriction comes into effect on December 25, 2021, after 7.30 pm UAE time. There are exceptions for those associated with diplomatic missions, golden visa holders, and official delegates.

The African Tourism Board questioned this move due to the absence of COVID infection numbers justifying such a move.

According to ATB, such a move is endangering many jobs, and the recovery of the already fragile travel and tourism industry in Africa. With Dubai and Abu Dhabi being an international connection center, such a ban is not only affecting UAE citizens but international visitors, transiting on airlines including Etihad or Emirates.

In addition to this new ban, travelers arriving in the UAE from Uganda and Ghana have to go through additional measures to be allowed to travel through UAE airports.

NCEMA also announced that UAE citizens are prohibited from traveling to the Republic of Congo, with the exemption of official delegations, medical emergency treatment cases, and students on educational sponsorship.

The authority emphasized the need to contact travelers affected by the suspensions as well as the relevant airline operators to reschedule flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay or additional charges.

On November 28 the UAE banned flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.