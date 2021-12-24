New Deadly Ferry Accident in Bangladesh

At least 37 people have died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh, according to police, in the latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation.

The incident happened early on Friday near the southern rural town of Jhalokati, 250km (155 miles) south of the capital, Dhaka. The vessel was carrying about 500 people.

More than 100 people were admitted into hospitals with burns.

Bangladesh is known for its poor maintenance records when operating ferries. This has resulted in many similar accidents over the years