Endometrial Cancer Treatment Approved in Canada

As an anti-PD-1 therapy for recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer approved in Canada, JEMPERLI is indicated as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, that has progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum containing regimen.

“Canadian women with recurrent endometrial cancer, or advanced disease that has progressed on or after chemotherapy, currently have few options for treatment and face a poor prognosis,” said Marni Freeman, Country Medical Director at GSK Canada. “This critical approval has the potential to noticeably improve the treatment landscape for these women and demonstrates GSK’s continued commitment to fill an unmet need of patients with gynaecologic cancers.”

“Women with endometrial cancer have few therapeutic options. We at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada (GOC) welcome any approval that paves the way for women with endometrial cancer to access immunotherapy as part of their standard of care therapeutic options” expressed Dr. Helen MacKay, President, The Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada and Head, Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology, Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre.

Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer in Canada. The disease is found in the inner lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium, and represents 95% of all uterine cancers. It is estimated that 7,600 Canadian women will be diagnosed with endometrial cancer and 1,235 will die of the disease in 2021.

There are limited treatment options for women whose disease progresses on or after first-line therapy. Approximately 25% of women with endometrial cancer will be diagnosed with advanced disease and 20% will have a recurrence of the disease. The 5-year overall survival is estimated to be 83%, however is below 20% for those with metastatic disease, thus research and new treatment availability is of utmost importance.