Cancer Care: New Treatments in Oncology

1 hour ago
by editor
With an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care, Manipal Hospital Delhi has recently launched the Radionuclide Therapy with internationally renowned film actress Shabana Azmi. With the introduction of radionuclide therapy (I-131), Manipal Hospital Delhi now boasts of cutting-edge diagnostic modalities and state-of-the-art treatment options for cancer care, making it Dwarka’s first Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre.

Radionuclide therapy utilizes radioactive medicines for treatment of various cancers and benign conditions. This facility will be a significant addition to the existing oncological services, making it a holistic oncology facility. What makes it more unique is that with the addition of Radionuclide therapy, the entire spectrum of advanced cancer therapies will be served under one roof. In addition to this Manipal Hospital Delhi will be able to treat all possible forms of cancer.            

Manipal Hospitals Diagnostic capabilities now include PET CT, Gamma Camera, Molecular Pathology, Genetic, Mammogram coupled with Robotic surgeries, Bone Marrow Transplant, LINAC Radiation therapy, nuclear medicine, customized medical oncology, pain management therapy gives a complete spectrum of cancer care for all age groups. Difficult inaccessible surgical cases of rectal/pelvic cancers are now easily operatable with introduction of DaVinci robotic system, state-of-the-art linear accelerator is capable of treating moving targets and organs like lungs, heart, etc. with high precision, advanced speed, and accuracy.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Raman Bhaskar, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital said, “With the addition of Radionuclide therapy & our new robotic surgery team, Manipal Hospitals Delhi will become one of the most convenient & comprehensive treating centres for our cancer patients. This is another example of our patient centric approach and clinical excellence embedded in our DNA since many decades.”

