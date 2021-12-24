Fibrous Tumor Treatment Research and Development Stepped Up

Moreover, continuous research and developments over the past few years have resulted in increasingly accurate approaches for distinguishing this specific soft tissue tumor. CD34 has been found as the most consistent marker in solitary fibrous tumors, owing to advancements in immunohistochemistry and molecular diagnostics. Solitary fibrous tumors can now be diagnosed more precisely due to the identification of the NAB2-STAT6 fusion gene. This new development in diagnostic techniques is likely to generate sale opportunities in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market.

Due to the growing demand for surgery, the treatment type is expected to account for a significant share of the global market in 2031. Surgery has been the main treatment type for solitary fibrous tumor, which is likely to drive revenue generation opportunities in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market.

In addition, owing to the increase in patient demand for different types of treatments under one roof, the hospital end-user segment is expected to rise at a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

• Firms in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market are boosting their multi-disciplinary research to improve patient outcomes. They are primarily focused on identifying the NAB2-STAT6 fusion, which is becoming a platform for future translational work aimed at identifying the subtype-specific therapy for the subset of SFTs requiring systematic treatment.

• Gross tumor resection remains a recommended option for the treatment of SFT. However, due to the risk of blood loss, position, and adhesion, this procedure is not always possible in all cases. As such, the adjuvant radiation therapy has been used to maintain local control in pleural SFTs that have been subtotally resected.

• As patients become more conscious of and are proactive about their own health, there is a high demand for early diagnosis of rare cancers. Hence, they are more likely to seek medical guidance early on.

• Solitary fibrous tumor is an uncommon disease and its treatment is expensive. However, with rise in per capita disposable income, people are spending more on healthcare, which is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market.

• Pazopanib has the potential to be an effective solution for treating advanced solitary fibrous tumors. This multikinase inhibitor is used to treat soft tissue sarcoma caused by translocation. In several patients, pazopanib treatment has been linked to radiological indications of tumor response.

Global Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

• Public awareness campaigns have raised awareness about novel therapies and diagnostic tools, garnering attention of patients with solitary fibrous tumors, thus driving the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market

• Antiangiogenics have been proven to be effective, and their sequential usage from first line can be investigated with the exception of dedifferentiated SFT for which chemotherapy is considered as the best option

Global Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Bayer AG

Global Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment

• Surgery

• Radiation Therapy

• Adjuvant Chemotherapy

End-User

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Others

