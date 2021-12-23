Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Canada Breaking News Culture Entertainment Government News Health News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Santa Claus cleared for travel in Canadian airspace

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Making sure he didn’t wait ’til the night before Christmas to prepare for his journey, Santa had his proof of vaccination ready and made sure that his COVID-19 test was negative before takeoff.

Canada’s Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, is happy to announce that he has cleared Santa for travel in Canadian airspace.

On a virtual call earlier this week, Santa Claus notified Minister Alghabra that he completed his pre-flight checklist—and even checked it twice.

Making sure he didn’t wait ’til the night before Christmas to prepare for his journey, Santa had his proof of vaccination ready and made sure that his COVID-19 test was negative before takeoff.

As for the flight crew, Santa’s reindeer were also cleared for travel. Although his nose shone red and bright, Rudolph made sure he had no COVID-19 symptoms before taking off on this important mission.

Earlier this month, Transport Canada inspected Santa‘s sleigh and its safety systems. The inspectors checked the landing gear and the reindeer harnesses, as well as the communications and navigation systems. Not to be overlooked, Santa’s gift bag full of presents was also checked to ensure it is secure and ready to deliver presents to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Your celebrations may look a little different this year, especially as you focus on protecting those around you and avoiding non-essential travel. By doing your part to keep others safe, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and staying six feet apart from others (or as Santa Claus would say, at least a dozen or so candy canes apart), you’ll find yourself atop the Nice List this year.

“This year, I’m delighted to clear Santa and his crew for travel in Canadian skies. When I spoke to Santa, he assured me that he met all the pre-entry requirements to re-enter Canada and that he was committed to ensuring his safety, the safety of Canadians, and our transportation workers. I’d like wish everyone a safe, happy, and festive holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”

The Honorable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

