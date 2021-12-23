Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Rail Travel Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News

New London Underground strike could be the longest in history

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
New London Underground strike could be the longest in Tube's history
Written by Harry Johnson

Numerous recent Tube workers’ strikes have already caused severe disruption for thousands of Londoners.

UK’s National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced that it is planning Tube staff walkouts every weekend until the summer of next year, because its members remain unhappy with night-shift arrangements that they feel are not ‘family-friendly.’

Tube union RMT today confirmed strike action every weekend on the Night Tube from the start of the new year through to June in an ongoing fight to prevent the ripping up of staffing arrangements that would wreck the work-life balance of drivers,” the union’s statement read.

RMT has 83,000 members from more than 150 transport sector companies in the UK.

The action will be staged by RMT members working on the Central and Victoria Lines on Friday and Saturday nights, starting from January 7, from 8.30pm to 8am the next day.

“The union has made it clear that the mandate extends to other lines and will consider broadening the action if LU fails to respond,” RMT said.

Numerous recent Tube workers’ strikes have already caused severe disruption for thousands of Londoners. The protest actions came after RMT, and the Underground’s authorities failed to reach agreement over working arrangements after the Night Tube service reopened last month.

“RMT has repeatedly put forward cost-neutral proposals that would repair the damage unleashed by deleting 200 driver posts and which would dig LU out of this mess. They have ignored us, and that approach will have severe consequences for Londoners in the new year,” RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.

TFL has yet to respond to the announcement. Previously, it said that Tube drivers had received new rosters back in August and that the provisions included a number of assurances for staff, including guarantees that there would be no job losses. In regard to the key issue, the company said that Tube drivers would have to work just four nights a year and therefore the strike actions have been “unnecessary.”

