Click here if this is your press release!

Cannabis: High on the List for Holiday Celebrations

1 hour ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

US shoppers are expected to spend $373 million on cannabis in preparation for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations and are projected to be in the top five sales days of the year, falling just behind 4/20, the unofficial cannabis consumption holiday.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Business intelligence from Akerna, a leading enterprise software company and the developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, predicts that shoppers will spend $373 million on cannabis products as they prepare for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.            

For pre-Christmas shopping, consumers are predicted to spend approximately $87 million on Thursday, December 23rd, and another $97 million on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th, totaling about $184 million for Christmas preparations. Christmas Eve is predicted to be one of the top five sales days of the year.

For pre-New Year’s shopping, Thursday, December 30th, is projected to gross $89 million. New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31st, is predicted to bring in $100 million in cannabis sales, becoming the second-largest cannabis sales day of 2021 and bringing the total sales for the two days to $189 million. The largest day for cannabis sales in 2021 was 4/20, the unofficial cannabis consumption holiday.

With both official holidays falling on Saturday, stores will likely be closed those days. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment