Cannabis: High on the List for Holiday Celebrations

Business intelligence from Akerna, a leading enterprise software company and the developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, predicts that shoppers will spend $373 million on cannabis products as they prepare for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

For pre-Christmas shopping, consumers are predicted to spend approximately $87 million on Thursday, December 23rd, and another $97 million on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24th, totaling about $184 million for Christmas preparations. Christmas Eve is predicted to be one of the top five sales days of the year.

For pre-New Year’s shopping, Thursday, December 30th, is projected to gross $89 million. New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31st, is predicted to bring in $100 million in cannabis sales, becoming the second-largest cannabis sales day of 2021 and bringing the total sales for the two days to $189 million. The largest day for cannabis sales in 2021 was 4/20, the unofficial cannabis consumption holiday.

With both official holidays falling on Saturday, stores will likely be closed those days.