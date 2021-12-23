Daytona CLASH Endurace: Coming New Year’s Day

The first broadcast of the professional event aired just days after the event on NBCSN Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The second show aired on NBCSN on Thurs., December 16, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST. In addition to these two national broadcasts, the NBC Network channel will also make the CLASH Endurance Daytona Triathlon available to even larger audiences, showcasing the event for viewers on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST. This allows those tuning in from east coast to west coast the opportunity to watch simultaneously.

International sports fans from the Middle East to Australia can also check out the broadcast with more than 135 territories/regions abroad airing the same show as seen on NBC. With 18 media partners around the globe, CLASH Endurance is thrilled to share this exciting event in markets such as: Belgium, Brazil, Pan Asia, South Africa, Singapore and Canada.

Cheer on an incredible professional field that consists of numerous World Champions, an Olympic Gold Medalist and simply many of the sport’s best as they battle it out at the DAYTONA Distance® at the Daytona International Speedway for the $100K prize purse and winning titles! Hear how one pro endured a near-death incident that most would have never survived and continue being inspired by age group athletes of all levels and athletic abilities. Event weekend will include participants ranging in age from youth to 86-years-young with some competitors taking on the event as a family demonstrating the important benefits of an active lifestyle early on. Learn from renowned sports physician and best-selling author, Dr. Jordan Metzl, as he shares active lifestyle tips for weekend warriors to those competing at the highest level.