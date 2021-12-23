The little black dress? How about the quintessential black luxury high heel?

Founded by 53-year-old Jennifer Fessler, the company has created heels that not only meet the high standards of European luxury, but are also wearable by women of all ages, through everything from a power lunch to a night of getting down and dirty. Since the launch of its flagship pair of black heels, F.Major has received a wide variety of attention from the media including a feature article in 201 Magazine and a segment on Changemakers on WPIX 11 News.

The company founder & CEO Jennifer Fessler noted, “I’m incredibly proud to be providing an option for sexy heels to women whose feet have changed with time and who have been dismissed by the high heel shoe industry.”

These shoes are made in Spain, the product of European craftsmanship, creating a wearable, striking silhouette made possible by their patent-pending paper-thin, foam-infused insole with buttery leather and the perfect point.

The company looks forward to launching its “New Year, New Shoe” campaign towards the end of the holiday season in 2021. They also plan on releasing a new “must-have” nude color option of their signature shoe come 2022.