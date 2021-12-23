New Oral Antiviral from Pzifer

To maximize the benefit of today’s positive development for population health with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of the first oral antiviral for treatment of COVID-19 in the market, eMed is preparing to meet that need. The company commends the FDA and Pfizer on this significant step in the fight against COVID-19.

Test-to-Treat™, an enhancement to its current at-home, verified testing solution, was created to facilitate the rapid provision of prescription antiviral therapeutics for its customers should they test positive for COVID-19. The newly-approved antiviral therapeutic from Pfizer is most effective when initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset — the platform is designed to close the gap between diagnosis and treatment from the comfort and safety of the consumer’s home. For $25 dollars, a consumer can visit the company website to be guided through the at-home testing process and receive validated results in 15 minutes that can lead to prescription for the oral antiviral if they meet the required criteria.

The company is also is prepared to complement the government’s provision of free testing by offering validated results. This means that Americans could receive a free test from the government and use eMed to obtain verified results needed for travel, work and more.